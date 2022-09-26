HEBRON — This fall Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) will add 175 homes to its growing list of fiber accessible homes as the company continues its expansion plans. The communities of DeMotte and Roselawn will be the focus as NITCO builds fiber in the Rolling Meadows subdivision of DeMotte and to residents and businesses along the county line road in Roselawn. NITCO continues to expand its high speed fiber broadband network throughout its service area located in Porter, Jasper, Newton and Lake Counties. Over 6,000 homes and businesses in the NITCO service area now have gigabit internet capability and there are more to come in the fall of 2022 and 2023.
NITCO recently completed its first gigabit community in Newton County by adding fiber infrastructure to 625 homes in the Town of Morocco. Existing customers are being converted in Morocco to the new high speed capability and more new customers are being added to the NITCO family.
In Jasper County the 86 households of Country Haven Estates and Briarwood Estates now have access to NITCO high speed fiber broadband with the project having been completed by NITCO earlier this year. In Porter County residents of Hebron will see NITCO crews build a new fiber network to 285 lots of the new Park Ridge subdivision with more fiber infrastructure coming to the Town in 2023.
NITCO Senior Vice President Tom Carroll and Project Manager Don Schoenbeck met this week with the Newton County Commissioners and announced two new areas of Newton County that will receive fiber infrastructure that will bring high speed broadband to 70 households in Roselawn and Lake Village. The commissioners was supportive and encouraged NITCO to move forward with the network construction while authorizing permits for the project slated to start in the spring of 2023.
Expanding and delivering high speed low cost internet using NITCO’s new fiber based service is the company’s goal. Fiber to the home is the best technology to handle customer network demands with increased performance, and higher speeds. Fiber internet is future proof providing: more bandwidth, greater reliability, future flexibility, and cost efficiency for both business and residential. Local residents will see great benefit to the service as the speeds increase and new services can be added, such as NITCO TV, NITCO Wifi+, and for many, the critically important home and business voice solutions.
NITCO (Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company, Inc.) is Northwest Indiana’s premier provider of High-Speed Broadband, Television, and Telephone service for residents and business. www.NITCO.com