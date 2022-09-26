NITCO Fiber houses

HEBRON — This fall Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) will add 175 homes to its growing list of fiber accessible homes as the company continues its expansion plans. The communities of DeMotte and Roselawn will be the focus as NITCO builds fiber in the Rolling Meadows subdivision of DeMotte and to residents and businesses along the county line road in Roselawn. NITCO continues to expand its high speed fiber broadband network throughout its service area located in Porter, Jasper, Newton and Lake Counties. Over 6,000 homes and businesses in the NITCO service area now have gigabit internet capability and there are more to come in the fall of 2022 and 2023.

NITCO recently completed its first gigabit community in Newton County by adding fiber infrastructure to 625 homes in the Town of Morocco. Existing customers are being converted in Morocco to the new high speed capability and more new customers are being added to the NITCO family.

