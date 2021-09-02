JASPER COUNTY - Rensselaer Fire Department and Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department have been provided with grants from NIPSCO to fund their community safety initiatives.
NIPSCO approved a total of $63,000 in grants to fund local safety education and training projects in Northern Indiana. Eighteen organizations within NIPSCO’s 32-county coverage area were provided with funding from this year’s program.
The program was introduced in 2018 as a NIPSCO initiative to provide “local community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders.” The funding is used solely for the purchasing of educational tools, and it is given in amounts between $500 and $5,000.
"At NIPSCO, our primary focus is to safely deliver reliable energy services to our customers, and we have a relentless focus on keeping our customers, communities and employees safe in everything we do,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “We always look to add layers of protection wherever possible, and programs like these are exactly the kind we want to support in their pursuit of enhanced public safety.”
NIPSCO reportedly received an influx of grant applications for the 2021 program, and recipients were determined by a committee made up of several NIPSCO departments. Their criteria largely focuses on supporting efforts toward public safety education and training across multiple communities.
Rensselaer Fire Department received funding for emergency training center materials. Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department has been a recipient of this program since 2019, receiving grants for safety education, gas safety preparedness, and fire safety awareness.