PopsGreens celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony June 1 at the DeMotte Market. Stephen and Katie Popovich, along with their children, cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of their new business.
PopsGreens is a family run, home-based business that grows organic microgreens, a seedling plant. Sparked by inflation, this company started as a more efficient way to feed their family. After a little practice, they ended up producing around nine pounds of food in one week. “We thought it would be a really good way to provide a service to our hometown of DeMotte,” said Steven Popovich.
PopsGreens has a website where people can order microgreens directly from the source, right at home. Their website can be found at www.popsgreens.com. They will also be at the DeMotte Market every Wednesday to sell their produce.