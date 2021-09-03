DE MOTTE - On August 30, Definitive Cutz opened its doors in DeMotte, bringing a new barbershop to the area.
The proprietor, Steven Singh, is a Merrillville native who has worked as a barber for over 20 years, and he has experience with all types and textures of hair.
When asked why he chose to open his barbershop in DeMotte, Singh said he wanted to “make it more convenient for people here and in the surrounding areas to not have to travel so far to see good service.” He expressed his desire to provide quality service for people from all walks of life.
Definitive Cutz is located at 432 North Halleck Street, Suite D, in DeMotte, and appointments can be booked online at their website. They also accept walk-ins.