RENSSELAER — Bart Nesius, a member of the Jasper County REMC board of directors, was recently elected to serve as an executive committee member for the Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA) board of directors and will serve on the executive board until April 2021.
Nesius, a grain farmer living in rural Rensselaer, has served on the Jasper County REMC board of directors since 2000 and is currently the secretary/treasurer. He has served on the WVPA board for seven years and has been involved in making policy, development and asset decisions in the best interests of WVPA members.
Jasper County REMC is proud to have been one of the five founding members of WVPA in 1963 and that the company is now the 17th largest generation and transmission cooperative in the country.
Nesius commented, “With WVPA’s strong financial ratings and progressively diverse power supply portfolio, it is truly an honor to serve WVPA and Jasper County REMC members on the executive committee.”
Wabash Valley Power Alliance generates and transmits electricity to 23 electric distribution cooperatives including Jasper County REMC. In total, WVPA serves more than 321,000 members across Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.
Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) is a not-for-profit Touchstone Energy electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana.