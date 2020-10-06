Twenty years ago, Cyndi Urbano had a vision; April 2000, she began New Millennium Mortgage out of her home. Within a year she was busting out the doors and in 2001, the growing company moved to 432 N. Halleck, where they continued to grow. 2003 opened a new chapter when the business purchased its own building at 1114 S Halleck St., and now 2020, 20 years from conception the business has continued to evolve and is in need of more space.
Monday, they break ground on a new home, located at 220 3rd Ct. SE, in Centre Park Plaza, DeMotte. Hoosier Daddy Ice cream, State Street Title and Wierzba Counseling will be joining New Millennium Mortgage at their new location. They look forward to continuing to invest in the community and want to thank the community for their continued support.