The First Hometown Mortgage held a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate becoming a member of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce on Friday. The business at 833 S. Halleck St., has been in the town since 2004, but recently joined the chamber.
DeMotte Chamber members were on hand to welcome the company and to celebrate with them. Owner Dee Vanderwall said the business offers home loans, cash out refinancing and home equity loans. They are open Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. To learn more, call 219-987-4493.