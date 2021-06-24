RENSSELAER — Erica Kingman, a native of Remington and graduate of Tri-County High School, is following in the footsteps of her parents and opening a new business in Rensselaer.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Jasper County, Kingman, who is married with three children, said she got the “small business bug,” about years ago when she was employed at her parent’s small business for 14 years. She wanted to create her own small business.
“Nothing worked out the way I wanted to at first,” she said. “But then, things just began to line up. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t give up.”
Kingman opened her business, Erica’s Boutique, on Tuesday, June 22 at 110 N. Front St. It is located in the building that housed the old Stunt Dawg Studios business.
The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will recognize Kingman’s new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 25. Kingman will hold giveaways and an all-around celebration of her new small business opening.
The shop will have women’s clothing, including jeans and tops. Customers will also be able to find roll-on perfume, lotion, jewelry and purses.
“My goal was to give unique choices,” she said. “I wanted to give women a place to go where they haven’t had options like that before in Rensselaer.”
Kingman said that she is excited to “get this place open and have some new options for the women of Rensselaer.”
Customers can check the FaceBook page, Erica’s Boutique, for updates and about new items coming into the shop.