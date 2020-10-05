RENSSELAER — Jasper County REMC’s Director David Duttlinger was recently appointed to represent the local cooperative on the Indiana Electric Cooperatives (IEC) board. Indiana Electric Cooperatives, located in Indianapolis, is the statewide trade association for Indiana’s 38 electric distribution cooperatives. One board member from each cooperative sits on the IEC board to govern decisions made to benefit over a million electric cooperative members.
The local IEC position became available when REMC Director Ken DeYoung retired this year. His board seat needed to be filled on the local level and in the IEC boardroom. “I am proud to have been chosen by my peers on the local board to represent our members at IEC and help make decisions in their best interests at the state level,” said Duttlinger.
Indiana Electric Cooperatives supports its 38 member cooperatives with the tools and resources needed to operate safely, efficiently and legally. The association’s services include job training and safety, regulatory compliance, communication, advocacy, professional development, youth engagement and more. Each cooperative relies heavily on the skills, knowledge and tools provided by the organization.
Duttlinger is one of seven Jasper County REMC board members elected by the cooperative’s consumers. Members of the consumer-owned electric distribution cooperative serve three-year terms on the local board. Jasper County REMC CEO Bryan Washburn commented, “Dave will have many committees to choose from as he participates on the IEC board. His local insights will benefit our members on these statewide committees.”
Indiana’s electric cooperatives serve 1.3 million Hoosiers in 89 of the state’s 92 counties and are collectively the second largest electricity provider in Indiana.
Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) is a not-for-profit Touchstone Energy electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana.