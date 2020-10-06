DEMOTTE — The DeMotte State Bank main branch in DeMotte has been remodeled with all new features, furniture and murals decorating the lobby. The teller area has video screens for customers to view at each station. Renovations of the interior began in January with the Hamstra Group doing the renovations.
The offices and lending areas all have a new look, with all new furniture, carpeting throughout and a more modern appearance. The lending area has a large screen displaying the photos and names of the lending officers. Another large screen in the lobby area displays a variety of information as well.
Emily DeKock, DSB marketing and communications officer, said the design was meant for employee satisfaction as well as the customers’. It had been 30 years since the last remodel was done. The main branch building was built in the 1940s. Murals inside the lobby area include photos from the groundbreaking. There is also a photo of Dean Kingma, whose family owned the property before the bank was built, and a copy of the first check deposited in the “new” bank in 1917.
One wall has photos of the bank’s presidents from the beginning to current. Offices off of the lobby have glass walls opening them up to more lighting and a friendlier atmosphere.
A handicap accessible room was added for customers who use the bank’s safety deposit boxes as well as accessibility throughout the entire building.
Employees have new cubicles to work in with new lighting. All the lighting has been switched to LED lighting to save energy.
Instead of a water fountain, employees now have a water bottle filling station, which saves on waste from plastic bottles.
The HVAC provides cleaner air for employees and customers. While the lobby was closed due to the pandemic, the remodeling continued and was ready for the customers when the bank was allowed to reopen its doors.
“We wanted to reinvest in the community,” DeKock said. “We have no intention of leaving the community.”