Main lobby

DeMotte State Bank, main branch lobby, Halleck St. in DeMotte

 Photos by Cheri Shelhart

DeMotte State Bank is bringing financial literacy education to over 1,900 students and residents in several Indiana counties. Students at 15 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.

Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable Coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at demottestatebank.teachbanzai.com/wellness.