DEMOTTE — Last week Another Season in DeMotte delivered flower bouquets to every resident at Aperion Care and Oak Grove in DeMotte.
“We came up with an idea where these bouquets can be sponsored by other people as a way to cheer the residents up,” said Carla Moolenaar, Another Season owner. “If we could do 40 bouquets we thought that would be nice.”
However, within just a few hours close to 70 bouquets had already been sponsored so Another Season expanded its plan to aim and getting every resident one, and the community answered that challenge.
Another Season was able to design 250 arrangements because of the community support, enough for every resident at Aperion and Oak Grove as well as some staff members.
“I had no idea what to expect, but it was fun to see the community share the love and get excited about as well,” added Moolenaar. “The community should get all the credit, they stepped up and took the idea and went beyond all of our expectations. We are just thankful we could do that for all of the residents. We were overwhelmed by the support of our small town and customers. They stepped up big time and let our idea come to fruition.”
The bouquets were a hit at Apron Care and Oak Grove.
“They lifted everyone’s spirits and put a big smile on their faces,” Agnes Edmonson wrote on Facebook. Edmonson is the Resident Council President, at Aperion Care in DeMotte.