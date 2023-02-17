DEMOTTE — Restored, a resale store for the DeMotte Christian Schools, was welcomed to the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store opened in June of last year in the Holiday Plaza on SR 10 on the west side of the county line next to the Save-A-Lot.

The store offers gently used or new clothing, a variety of items from furniture to toys, books to nick nacks, jewlery, accessories, and the stock is ever changing.

