DEMOTTE — It’s been a long time coming, but the Compass Travel Center, which includes a Dunkin’ Donuts and Roadhouse Grill, is open for truckers, travelers and locals. On Friday, DeMotte Chamber members welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony while the center held its grand opening, with door prizes, free food samples and a chance to win one of three $500 gas cards.

The Compass Travel Center opened in January, with Dunkin’ Donuts quickly becoming a hot spot for locals. The Roadhouse Grill opened with a limited menu and the travel center offered Hunt Brothers Pizza. Samples of the pizzas were given out during the grand opening that ran from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

