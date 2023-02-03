DEMOTTE — It’s been a long time coming, but the Compass Travel Center, which includes a Dunkin’ Donuts and Roadhouse Grill, is open for truckers, travelers and locals. On Friday, DeMotte Chamber members welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony while the center held its grand opening, with door prizes, free food samples and a chance to win one of three $500 gas cards.
The Compass Travel Center opened in January, with Dunkin’ Donuts quickly becoming a hot spot for locals. The Roadhouse Grill opened with a limited menu and the travel center offered Hunt Brothers Pizza. Samples of the pizzas were given out during the grand opening that ran from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Compass owners Roy and Maria Dobrasinovic were on hand to cut the ribbon and thank the community. “I want to thank our loyal customers,” Roy Dobrasinovic said. “This is a beautiful community. Thank you for your patience with us.”
Director of Operations Phil Brauchla said, “We are so appreciative to be welcomed as a new business entity. We’ve had nothing but help and support from the town and Keener Township. Thank you so much,” he said.
The new travel center sits on the west side of I65 on SR 10 and offers 10 hi-speed diesel pumps, 24 gas pumps, free truck parking, the restaurant and Dunkin’ Donuts, a lounge inside the restaurant, a drivers’ lounge, showers and laundry area for truck drivers as well.
There is also truck leasing and sales with a showroom featuring two semi trucks inside at the back of the convenience store.
Dobrasinovic moved to the United States in 1997 from Montenegro, in southeastern Europe, to Akron, Ohio, where he worked as a truck driver. The next year, he bought his own semi and in 1999, he began his own trucking company, Compass Express. In 2003, the company built a gas and fueling station in McCool, Ill., that included a “modern” convenience store and a Dunkin’ Donuts.
The following year, Compass Truck Sales was added, and in 2014, Compass Truck Rental and Leasing became a part of the Compass portfolio. In 2008, Compass Funding Solutions was formed to assist start-up trucking companies with financing strategies.
Compass Holding is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Ill., and has businesses in six states.
Dobrasinovic said they have 50 more acres and are considering possibilities for the future including a hotel and other businesses. “It’s a very good corridor,” he said, and that is why he chose to build the travel center in DeMotte. “This area is very good to us,” he said.
The restaurant offers Eastern European food, and he said draws people of Eastern European decent to come from Lake County and beyond.
Brauchla said they have added 80 jobs to the community. “I’m impressed with the staff we have been able to hire here,” he said. “I love the small town atmosphere.”