DEMOTTE — On June 3, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to welcome their new member, Healthy Beauty LLC. Healthy Beauty is a cosmetics business specializing in providing safe and natural products for all possible skincare needs, and informing consumers about harmful chemicals commonly found in beauty products. The business can be found at 1310 Division St. in DeMotte.
Healthy Beauty is owned and managed by Pam Hehl, a cosmetologist previously from Arizona. With three decades worth of work in the medical field, Hehl holds experience in both dentistry and cosmetics.
Prior to the grand opening, Hehl said, “I am very excited for people to see our cosmetics, because they will find a lot to discover.”
Healthy Beauty sells a wide array of beauty products, including (but not limited to) metallic, high-definition eye shadows, regular eye shadow, various types of lipstick and shiny gloss. Healthy Beauty’s prices also aim for affordability, ranging from $10 to $60, with the median price being $20 to $29.
Hehl considers her work to be a public service, informing cosmetics consumers, particularly teenagers and young adults, about safe skincare products. The products she sells do not contain harmful chemicals such as parabens and phthalates, which are commonly found in products sold by retail corporations. Hehl bases her research on findings from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), and aligns her criteria for selling cosmetics with European Union policy, which bans 1,300 chemicals, while the United States only bans 11.
Anyone who wishes to receive a consultation is welcome during business hours or by appointment. When interviewing clients, she asks questions such as “Is your skin oily?,” “Is your skin dry?” and “Do you have trouble with breakouts?” Based on her client’s answers, she decides which products will be a perfect match.
Hehl is currently looking for a makeup artist to join Healthy Beauty, which will allow Hehl to host fun events for every possible occasion. These would include makeup parties, bridal showers, makeup tutorials, makeup demonstrations and anything else upon request.
Healthy Beauty’s hours are from 12 to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. To contact Healthy Beauty, call (219) 205-0612 or email pamhealthybeauty@gmail.com.