DEMOTTE — On June 3, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to welcome their new member, Healthy Beauty LLC. Healthy Beauty is a cosmetics business specializing in providing safe and natural products for all possible skincare needs, and informing consumers about harmful chemicals commonly found in beauty products. The business can be found at 1310 Division St. in DeMotte.

Healthy Beauty is owned and managed by Pam Hehl, a cosmetologist previously from Arizona. With three decades worth of work in the medical field, Hehl holds experience in both dentistry and cosmetics.

