DEMOTTE — Friday, DeMotte Chamber of Commerce members joined Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the fresh flower business before their open house. Tony and Tori Van Gorp have operated the farm for more than two years, but stepped into fresh floral arrangements at the beginning of 2023 when Another Season in DeMotte stopped offering them.
The couple built the business on their strengths, his in horticulture, hers in business know-how. They recently expanded fresh flower sales to the Cup of Joy restaurant across from the DeMotte Elementary School on Halleck St.