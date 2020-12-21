DEMOTTE — There is more to Belstra Milling Co. than animal feed, wild bird seed, lawn care and animal care. Belstra cares about the community and the struggles that the community faces. 2020 has been a challenging year for many and Belstra wanted to pay it forward by reaching out to businesses in the area with the idea of a Blessing Box for those in need. The response and excitement we received was overwhelming!
Belstra was able to provide Blessing Boxes to 50 families in the community. The Blessing Boxes were filled with baking supplies, non-perishable food items for Christmas dinner, hats and gloves for the children, a voucher for a turkey and a board game for the family to enjoy. On Dec. 12, community volunteers shared in packing the boxes for distribution to DeMotte Elementary, KVIS, DeMotte Christian Schools and Wheatfield Elementary families in need.
"Thank you" to each and every business that donated together with Belstra towards the Blessing boxes. "We pray that each family enjoys their box and that it serves as a blessing to those in need—Merry Christmas to all!"