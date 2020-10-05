DEMOTTE — Saturday, Sept. 26, Belstra Milling held their annual pork chop cookout raising funds for the American Cancer Society. What an overwhelming response from our community! We prepared over 600 chops and sold out with 30 minutes to go. We are so thankful for all of you that supported us this day, and sincerely apologize to those we couldn’t serve. A special thank you to the Belstra family, KV Post News, Yesteryear’s Meats, DeMotte Chamber, DeMotte State Bank, Smoked Good Stuff Food Truck and BMC employees for their efforts in promoting our event and making the day a success. This year was extra special because we remembered Max Belstra, who passed away from lung cancer 20 years ago. Belstra Milling supports the American Cancer Society to remember those lost to cancer and honor everyone fighting this awful disease. We pray that one day there will be a cure.
Belstra's American Cancer fundraiser sold out
Cheri Shelhart
