MOROCCO — For the third time in six years, when the major multi-million dollar economic development agreement was first entered into, an extension on the terms of that agreement between Newton County and Select Milk Producers will be given.
At a special joint meeting on Dec. 11, the Newton County Council, by a 5-1 vote, approved Select’s request to extend the deadlines for the agreement two more years, a move that the Newton County Commissioners, by a 3-0 vote, and the Regional Water and Sewer District had already done.
Select asked for the 2-year extension because it could not meet the milestones that were set in place by the State’s Revolving Fund (SRF), which was the lender for the project.
The initial agreement called the county to do $29 million worth of infrastructure improvements to the Fair Oaks corridor, while Select Milk Producers will build a major cheese and whey manufacturing plant, a hotel, and additional attractions at the Fair Oaks Farms Campus. That first agreement called for the cheese plant to be completed by April 2021.
Select could not reach that milestone so more than a year ago three county boards (commissioners, council, and the regional water and sewer district), agreed to push it back two years to have the new completion date for the plant be at the end of 2022.
While Select did build the hotel, the cheese and whey plant never got off the ground, and Select came back to the county this year asking for another 2-year extension.
“We have been very unfortunate with the animal welfare incident which was followed up by COVID,” said Mike McCloskey speaking for Select Milk Producers. “I don’t think we have failed, but we have had some tough times. However, things are evolving and there are several possibilities for development. We are confident if given the 2-year extension, we will meet our goals. We expect to be breaking ground on one of the projects this time next year.”
McCloskey informed the county council that there are three good possibilities for attracting agriculture-related businesses to Fair Oaks’ newly established industrial park. While he couldn’t give many details on the three prospects, he did state one was a fish farm concept, one was vertical farming, and the other would be food processing.
When asked what are the odds of the cheese plant that was promised actually coming to Newton County, McCloskey said “I feel a dairy manufacturing plant of some sort is going to happen here.”
Without the cheese plant, Randy Decker of the Regional Water and Sewer District said the new plant is running well under capacity with Select (Fair Oaks Farms) as the only customer.
“We are struggling right now because of the low flow,” said Decker. “The plant was built to handle much more than what it is coming through now.”
Decker also suggested having a possible milestone of getting infrastructure in place and ready to go at the industrial park as part of the extension guidelines.
McCloskey was attending the meeting via phone, said they would not like to put up that cost upfront before knowing if a business was going there or not.
Another issue that was brought up was regarding ownership of the new water and sewer plant if the loan from the state is recalled.
Chris Janak, attorney for the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District, answered that if Select has to pay off the loan early, they would own it.
“We have no intention or desire to owning another water and sewer plant,” responded McCloskey. “However it is not foreign to us and we will run them if we have to.”
“Select is asking for time to build a cheese and whey facility or something similar in terms of investment, jobs, and water and sewer usage,” added Janak. “The State’s Revolving Fund feels they have adequate security on the bonds if the county approves the extension.”
Several councilmembers stated that extending the agreement would benefit Select the most and the county should move ahead with that.
“Select and Fair Oaks Farms have had some unfortunate setbacks,” said Councilmember David Atkinson. “It would be in Select’s best interest for them not to own the water and sewer plant. I believe they have worked in good faith with the county, and have been good neighbors.”
Councilmember Abbey Rossiter said she hopes developments will come to that area, but her concern and the county’s concern should be what is best for the county and its residents.
“We have to look and make sure no additional county money or taxpayers’ money will have to go toward this,” said Rossiter. “I feel the best option to keep our residents protected is to cut ties now and get out of the water and sewer business and have Select pay off the loan now and own the plant. We need to move forward on other major projects that can benefit more county residents.”
Rossiter’s views are based on the backing of the bonds that were taken out for the project.
According to the initial terms of the agreement, to pay for the infrastructure (water and sewer) upgrades, the county obtained $15 million through the sale of bonds (Series A). These bonds are backed by the net revenues of the utility (a minimum payment of $200,000 a month that Select has been paying) and will be backed by landfill tipping fees. If neither of those revenue streams is efficient then a tax rate for property owners would come into effect.
The agreement also states that Newton County contributed an additional $8 million, which was also obtained through the sale of bonds (Series B). However, this bond is set to be repaid by utility user fees and Select’s portion of TIF revenue. However, since there have been no additional developments out in the TIF district the TIF revenue is not enough to pay for those bonds so Select had to prepay that portion of the payments.
“For the county and for the residents’ protection, I can’t put them in jeopardy, so I’m not for an extension,” added Rossiter. “If Select has the money now to pay off the loans, I feel we shouldn’t give an extension.”
The motion to approve the 2-year extension was passed by a 5-1 vote with Council members Atkinson, Mick Vanderwall, Tim Lohr, Michael Mark, and Pat Mulligan voting yes, wth Rossiter the lone no vote. Council President Scott Carlson was not in attendance for the meeting.
“I have been in this thing from the beginning and I believe wholeheartedly in this project,” said Mark. “However, this is a public utility dealing with just one business. We also secured those bonds with tipping fees, and other projects have been put on hold until this project finishes. However, based on what I have heard from Mike McCloskey today, I am now in favor of a 2-year extension.”
Mulligan added that he was also in favor of the extension but if nothing comes of it, then that should be the end of it with no further extensions.
“Newton County has been a great partner so far, and I look forward to continuing a great partnership,” concluded McCloskey. “I will keep everyone well informed with the progress.”