DEMOTTE - On Thursday, Sept. 16, Nash Insurance Agency of DeMotte gave a check of $290 to an aspiring Eagle Scout, Shane Finch, to go toward having a pavilion built for Covenant Christian High School.
The Nash Insurance Agency has previously supported Covenant Christian High School, Burns Family Pizzeria, and others, and Finch’s project is the latest to join their community efforts. According to the agency’s website, every 90 days, they identify a cause that they raise awareness for, and their rewards program is adjusted to provide these causes with direct aid.
As a part of his journey to become an Eagle Scout, Finch submitted the idea of having a 20-by-30-foot pavilion built on the grounds of Covenant Christian High School, and he has been working with his troop to accomplish this for over a year.
Finch, alongside his Scout Leaders and the Scouts of Troop 157, previously held a spaghetti dinner at DeMotte United Methodist Church in order to raise funds for this endeavor, as well as a car wash.
In order for a Scout to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, they are required to complete a project that has an effect on the community or an organization outside of the Boy Scouts of America (B.S.A.). The recipient of the project cannot be a commercial entity or an individual, according to the bylaws of the B.S.A.