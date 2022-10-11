Lowell, Ind.- Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the
promotion of Trooper Justin A. Hansen to the rank of Sergeant in the Laboratory
Division. Sgt. Hansen will serve as a Crime Scene Investigator (C.S.I.) in the
Lowell District. Sergeant Hansen earned this promotion through written testing and
a competitive interview process.
Sgt. Hansen is a native of Valparaiso, IN, graduating from Boone Grove High School
in 2009 before joining the Indiana National Guard. In 2013, he was selected to
attend and graduated from the 73rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy located in
Plainfield, IN. After graduating, Hansen was assigned to the Lowell Post. In 2019,
Hansen received the “combat action award” for an incident that occurred in Porter
County.
During his tenure with the department, Sgt. Hansen has been an FTO (Field Training
Officer), background investigator, first aid instructor, and a member of the ACP
(All Crimes Policing Team). In 2018, Hansen became a K9 handler and was partnered
with Nikan. The two have become well known for their work together the past 4 years
making several large drug and cash seizures. Prior to being assigned to Hansen,
Nikan was first assigned to Sgt. Steve Caylor, prior to Caylor’s promotion to
sergeant.
With the promotion of Trooper Justin Hansen to Sergeant, Nikan has officially
retired and will spend his retirement with his handler. K9 Nikan was always one of
the quieter K9’s, so when asked for comment, he maintained his typical stoic look,
grabbed his donut toy, and jumped on top of his favorite table. He has a thing for
sitting on tables.
Sergeant Hansen resides in Porter County with his family.
Nikan’s Career Statistics:
Marijuana: 1,126 lbs.
Methamphetamine: 12 lbs.
Ecstasy: 18 lbs.
Cocaine: 38 lbs.
Crack: 4 lbs.
Heroin: 12 lbs.
Currency: $2,397,293.00