What’s the estimated economic impact of Danville’s Golden Nugget casino?
For starters, Danville will get an estimated $6 million annually in gaming tax revenue, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.
Then factor in sales tax, property tax, food and beverage tax and liquor tax and the 4 percent EBITDA share owed to Danville annually as part of the casino’s host community agreement with the city.
Also in the agreement: $1 million to construct a teen center at the Boys and Girls Club, $1 million to upgrade Danville’s municipal building and $1 million toward its Riverfront development.
Plus, operates will annually send $300,000 total toward local institutions: $100,000 to Danville’s United Way and $50,000 every year for police and fire training, the Fischer Theatre, Vermilion Advantage and Danville Area Community College scholarships and vocational programs.
“We got the best host community agreement of probably just about anyone,” Williams said. “I tried really hard to make sure they were giving money to entities that would help everyone.”
Williams said a huge portion of the gaming revenue early on, possibly 85 to 90 percent, will go toward filling the near-$100 million shortfall in pension funding for Danville’s police and fire departments.
“Our goal, long term, is to be able to eliminate the public safety pension fee our residents pay every month,” Williams said. “We aren’t there yet, but hopefully in seven to 10 years, if we stay on track with the money and payments from the casino, we should be able to get to 100 percent funding.”
The Golden Nugget Danville is projected to open in late April. Operators are hiring for around 300 positions, including dealers and security workers.
What Williams is most excited about is how the casino is sourcing from local entities. To name a few, the casino is buying paper products from Danville Paper & Supply and sourcing finishing, molding and cabinetry from T.H. Snyder, he said.
“The ripple effect the casino alone has in providing business to subsidiary businesses and individuals is going to be huge for our community, not to mention the further economic development in the area that’ll follow,” Williams said.