URBANA — A federal judge has rejected the request of a man who wanted to enter a no-contest plea to trying to burn down a future abortion clinic in Danville based on his religious beliefs.
Philip J. Buyno, 73, of Prophetstown was charged by federal authorities in May with attempted arson after he intentionally crashed his Volkswagen, loaded with old tires, firewood and gasoline, on Saturday, May 20, into a building at 600 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
The building’s front entrance was heavily damaged but did not catch fire. Following his arrest, Buyno told police if released from custody, he would finish the job. He’s been in custody since May.
In late July, Buyno’s attorney asked Judge Colin Bruce to allow Buyno to enter a “nolo contendere” plea to the charge. Bruce said no in a written order entered Wednesday.
Rarely used, such a plea enables a person to admit he committed the crime but that admission can’t be used against him in later litigation such as a civil suit. That kind of plea also does not require the court to find that facts exist to support it, unlike a guilty plea, where the judge finds the conduct actually happened.
Before allowing a nolo-contendere plea, federal rules require a judge to consider “the parties’ views and the public interest in the effective administration of justice.”
In the government’s written objection, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller noted the Department of Justice requires prosecutors to oppose such pleas unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
Buyno’s attorney, Sharbel Rantisi of Peoria, laid out his client’s reasoning.
“His motivation for wanting to enter a plea of nolo contendere has to do with his religious beliefs as those are completely opposed to the expected purpose and use of the building into which he crashed and planned on burning down. That being said, he does not deny or contest his actions and the charges,” wrote Rantisi.
Miller responded: “The United States is unwilling to condone the entry of a special plea that may help the defendant avoid legitimate consequences of his guilt.”
“It is not apparent, nor does the defendant articulate, how pleading guilty versus nolo contendere to attempt arson will do violence to his religious beliefs,” said Miller, who added the government does not question Buyno’s religious opposition to abortion.
“The main concern from the perspective of the United States is that a nolo-contendere plea in this circumstance will not have the same deterrent effect as a guilty plea or conviction at trial … and will signal to the public that this crime is somehow less serious and less deserving of prosecution than the typical attempted arson.”
“Accepting a plea of nolo contendere in this case, which has received media attention, may erode the public’s confidence in the fairness of our system of justice,” he wrote.
In rejecting Buyno’s request, Bruce said there were no mitigating circumstances to allow Buyno to enter an uncontested plea. He noted that even though Buyno laid out for police his plan to burn down the building and why, Buyno also said if he were released, he would try to “finish the job.”
The judge observed that Buyno has “apparently no religious belief that prevents him from entering a guilty plea, as compared to a plea of nolo contendere.”
The judge said he also considered — as Miller had pointed out — that the trial should take only two days and will not be relatively expensive or time-consuming.
The case is currently set for trial on Oct. 24 with a status hearing for Oct. 2.