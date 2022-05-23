BERWYN — A Coles County judge has denied a Danville company’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted construction on a Danville casino.
Mervis Industries, whose property abuts the Golden Nugget Danville Casino site, had sought the restraining order, saying it would suffer harm if the construction were to proceed.
Illinois 5th Circuit Court Judge Mark Bovard denied the temporary restraining order. He ruled Mervis “has failed to show that it will suffer irreparable harm if the TRO is not entered at this time.”
The casino is being built at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side and is expected to open next spring. It will create 300 full-time jobs and pump millions of dollars into he local economy.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new casino took plae April 19.