Wheatfield man arrested for battery, intimidation
JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man facing a previous conviction of battery was arrested again for intimidation and domestic battery by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Tommy K. Buckmaster, 26, of Wheatfield, was taken to the Jasper County Jail during the evening hours of April 1 on an outstanding warrant.
Police said the most recent offenses, both Level 6 felonies, occurred on March 24 when a victim contacted JCSD to report that Buckmaster had contacted her and made threats to kill her.
Buckmaster has a previous conviction of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury from Porter County Superior Court.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Woman arrested for drug possession
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a single-car crash in rural Jasper County on March 25 that led to the arrest of a Michigan woman.
According to JCSD, deputies were dispatched to County Road 1450 North and County Road 200 West in the early morning hours of March 25 for a crash that resulted in property damage. When deputies arrived they saw saw a female subject, later identified as Cara K. Curtis, 37, of New Buffalo, Michigan, gathering items from a damage vehicle.
Curtis told deputies at the scene that she was not injured in the crash.
As the deputies began working the crash scene, they spoke with Curtis and noticed two clear glass jars and a glass smoking device in the open portion of the backpack she was wearing. The deputy noted that the items in one of the jars appeared to be that of marijuana.
When police searched Curtis’ belongings, they found more marijuana, another clear smoking device and a small plastic bag of a white crystal-like substance that tested for methamphetamine.
Curtis was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail where she was charged with possession of meth (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations and every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.