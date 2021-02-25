JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Commissioners will meet in-person and on the Zoom platform on Monday, March 1 at 8:15 p.m.
The in-person meeting will be held at the former youth center on 910 S. Sparling Avenue behind Saint Joseph’s College.
To participate using Zoom, call 1-312-626-6799 and type in an ID number: 823 6226 3689. The passcode is 162815.
The commissioners will discuss the frost law as well as the county’s agreement with NIPSCO. The agenda will also include a rezone request and a discussion on planning and development.