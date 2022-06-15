Indiana State athletics earned an Academic Progress Rate score of 989 in the NCAA's latest Division I APR report released today by the national office. ISU's 989 marks the department's highest one-year average since the inception of NCAA APR scoring in 2003.
ISU's score also exceeds the national average of 984. Overall, the multi-year departmental average is 987 boosted by three teams posting perfect multi-year (four year) scores in men's cross country, women's cross country, and women's golf.
Additionally, seven Sycamore teams achieved APR perfect scores of 1,000 for the 2020-21 academic year with baseball, men's and women's cross country, women's golf, women's soccer, women's track & field, and volleyball all achieving the mark.
"We are extremely proud of the academic accomplishments of our teams. Our success is attributable to the hard work of our student athletes and our phenomenal academic support staff, Brooke Young and Michelle Stodden," said Associate A.D./Compliance Joel McMullen in a press release.
"I would be remiss if I didn't praise our coaches and support staff. They recruit these young people and hold them accountable for academic success. Our Sycamores are truly student athletes. This is a big day for all of us," McMullen added.
Baseball
—Post 346 wins Missouri tournament — At Ballwin, Mo., Terre Haute Post 346 won the Baseball BATtles Cancer Tournament played last weekend in Missouri.
Post 346 went 2-0-1 in pool play. Terre Haute defeated Lemay 17-3, Thomas Boothe Post 338 25-2 and tied Washington, Mo. Post 218 2-2.
In the knockout portion of the tournament, Post 346 defeated Troy, Ill. Post 708 9-0 and won a rematch with Washington 10-4 in the championship contest.
Six runs in the second inning lifted Post 346 in Sunday's title clash. Tyler Will was 3-for-4 in the game. Triples were hit by Cade Moore, Bryson Carpenter and Caden Mason.
Overall in the tournament, Carpenter had two home runs and Jackson McFarland had one. Pitching wins were earned by Will (in the shutout against Troy), Noah Bray, Ty Stultz and Tucker Helton.
Post 346 hosts the John Hayes Invitational starting on Thursday at ISU's Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute North and West Vigo's diamonds.