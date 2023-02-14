- Northwest Indiana- On Saturday, February 11th, the Indiana State Police Lowell Post conducted a traffic blitz using the late shift troopers. The blitz went from 6:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. and focused mainly on I-80/94 and I-65. During the blitz, troopers were successful in removing several impaired drivers from the roads. The following statistics were compiled for public awareness:
- 7 O.W.I. arrests (1 felony)
- 2 drug arrests
- 66 traffic citations
- 80 warnings
- 16 police services (disabled motorist checks)
The Indiana State Police would like to remind drivers to always have a sober driver if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages. This is the first of several blitzes that will be conducted in Northwest Indiana throughout 2023.