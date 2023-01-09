Henry Saulnier headed up the ministry of Chicago’s Old Pacific Garden Mission from 1940 to 1986, where he was a bundle of compassion and whirlwind of activity. Even into his 80’s, Saulnier endured increasing arthritic pain to work late into the night at the mission. During Gospel meetings at invitation time, he regularly hobbled up and down the aisles of the mission auditorium, tenderly placing an arm on the shoulders of sin-ravaged men, nudging them to go the prayer room for personal counseling to receive God’s pardon and a new life in Christ.
What kept him going? How did he motivate others? He once summed up his philosophy of Christian work in one unconventional sentence: Work like the blazes, but give God the glory.
2 Corinthians 7:5-16 New American Standard Bible
5 For even when we came into Macedonia our flesh had no rest, but we were afflicted on every side: conflicts on the outside, fears inside. 6 But God, who comforts the discouraged, comforted us by the arrival of Titus; 7 and not only by his arrival, but also by the comfort with which he was comforted among you, as he reported to us your longing, your mourning, your zeal for me; so that I rejoiced even more. 8 For though I caused you sorrow by my letter, I do not regret it; though I did regret it—for I see that that letter caused you sorrow, though only for a while— 9 I now rejoice, not that you were made sorrowful, but that you were made sorrowful to the point of repentance; for you were made sorrowful according to the will of God, so that you might not suffer loss in anything through us. 10 For the sorrow that is according to the will of God produces a repentance [a]without regret, leading to salvation, but the sorrow of the world produces death. 11 For behold what earnestness this very thing, this godly sorrow, has produced in you: what vindication of yourselves, what indignation, what fear, what longing, what zeal, what punishment of wrong! In everything you demonstrated yourselves to be innocent in the matter. 12 So although I wrote
to you, it was not for the sake of the offender nor for the sake of the one offended, but that your earnestness in our behalf might be made known to you in the sight of God. 13 Because of this, we have been comforted.
And besides our comfort, we rejoiced even much more for the joy of Titus, because his spirit has been refreshed by you all. 14 For if I have boasted to him about you regarding anything, I was not put to shame. But as we spoke all things to you in truth, so also our boasting before Titus proved to be the truth. 15 His affection abounds all the more toward you, as he remembers the obedience of you all, how you received him with fear and trembling. 16 I rejoice that in everything I have confidence in you.
Footnotes
a. 2 Corinthians 7:10 Or leading to a salvation without regret
As we enter the New Year I hope that we Christians will become zealous in our love for Yahweh, Jesus, each other and especially for the lost. Life can be difficult and we might not find the way easy but who else will bring hope to the world in which we live if not us?
The Apostle Paul did not have an easy life. If you noticed, Titus was an encouragement to Paul. We should note that encouraging others is important stuff. Everyone needs encouragement sometime. Those of us trying to dispense encouragement make the life of others bearable when the absence of that encouragement may cause someone to give up.
Titus shared the longing, mourning and zeal of the Corinthians Brethren for Paul and his ministry. It was that that lifted Paul’s spirit and kept him moving forward in his faith.
Verse 10 deserves some time to meditate upon: When we take the time to seek Yahweh’s will for our lives, it often causes us to repent of our current path and seek His path. We find ourselves sorrowing but that sorrow leads us to repent of that which saddens us. This leads to repentance and living closer to our Heavenly Father.
This obedience leads to joy for those surrounding us. As they see the changes in our lives they too are refreshed and encouraged by those changes.
2023 has arrived. Will we repent of our known sin, encourage others and be a light in this world that is full of much darkness and sin? That is your decision and it is mine. Will we be lights in a dark world that needs hope?
If you want to discuss today’s text or other Scriptures please contact me at: info@hedrickchurchofgod.org