A former federal prosecutor recently was thinking out loud about indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
“In about six months, it’ll be time for him to become too ill to go to trial,” he forecast.
That’s a plausible option. Although the onetime political powerhouse is known for his svelte appearance, disciplined personal habits and general good health, Madigan recently crossed the age-80 threshold.
If that’s not enough, he has another reason to feel sick. Last week, federal prosecutors dropped another legal bomb on Madigan in the form of a new indictment.
In addition to this alleged illegal arrangement with Commonwealth Edison, Madigan is now accused of working a similar crooked deal with AT&T.
So it’s double trouble for the Diminutive Don and his phalanx of other indictees — his best buddy Michael McClain, former ComEd boss Anne Pramaggiore and utility lobbyists John Hooker and Jay Doherty.
Now add into that mix former AT&T President Paul La Schiazza, who thoughtfully left investigators an extensive paper trail describing his alliance with Madigan & Co.
But is anyone being left out of the corrosive mixture of politics-as-usual in Illinois? The answer is an obvious yes.
Anyone remember former ComEd Vice President Fidel Marquez? He was the first ComEd executive to fall, pleading guilty in September 2020. That was just two months after U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. announced details of the utility’s long-running bribery scheme and identified Madigan as the ringleader of the enterprise.
In November, two months after Marquez pleaded guilty and officially confirmed he was cooperating with investigators, the four ComEd defendants were charged.
But just as ComEd worked out a deal to plead guilty, pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with investigators, so, too, did Marquez.
But it looks like Marquez made his arrangement even sooner than guilty plea indicates. Here’s the big question — when did Marquez start working with the FBI?
The Chicago Tribune recently dropped a potentially explosive tidbit in a story about the new AT&T charges.
It referred to a conversation between Marquez and McClain about the shortcomings of former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo. Now in federal prison for income-tax evasion, Acevedo was the beneficiary of AT&T money the company paid to earn favorable treatment in the General Assembly.
Here’s what the Tribune wrote:
“Marquez, who cooperated with investigators and recorded conversations with McClain and others for the FBI, pleaded guilty in 2020 to bribery and is awaiting sentencing.”
This suggests that the FBI had enlisted Marquez in a crucial undercover investigative role in which he sought to elicit incriminating disclosures from his co-conspirators.
Federal prosecutors routinely say there is no evidence that jurors find more persuasive than tape recordings of alleged criminals discussing their alleged illegal activities among themselves. It’s the kind of evidence that can prompt investigative targets to pursue a plea deal rather than go to trial.
Even the most loyal of cornered rats aren’t willing to go down with the ship. The record indicates that Marquez and Acevedo opted to limit their exposure to prosecution.
What about the other four — McClain, Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty? They’re scheduled to go to trial in early March.
McClain, who also is charged along with Madigan in a second indictment, faces trial in that case at an undetermined date.
Events suggest the walls are slowly closing in on the actors in one of Illinois’ greatest political scandals. If Madigan was inclined to feel a little peaked, this would be the time for him to start.