To the Editor,
The NPV or national popular vote movement has gained momentum in recent years to circumvent the constitution, which diffuses and protects our vote with the electoral college.
The electoral system ensures every vote truly counts and avoids tyrannies of regions or population centers. In short, without it, candidates would only need to campaign in 3-4 major cities and ignore the rest of the country. The electoral college produces a national winner allowing the voices in rural areas to be heard. Look at any county by county map of recent elections to see how this is true. However the left wants unfair elections that they would win everytime with a stacked system of giving a presidential candidate all of a states electoral votes regardless if that candidate won in that state.
State electoral votes would go to the winner with the popular vote overall the nation, removing state input. Unfortunately mail in balloting is the first step to a national system with electronic voting from a smartphone. What could go right?, one asks, with future voting from millions of hackable devices made in China.
This scenario may be years away but the electoral change occurred in Illinois in 2008 and no one seems to have noticed. IL was the first state to vote on the measure which has now passed in 16 states! This is equal though to 196 electoral votes. If just 4 more states pass it, they will control 271 electoral votes and the system will forever be changed.
Dan Huse
Onarga