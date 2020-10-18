Firefighters from around the area were called to help extinguish a fire at a Watseka business Saturday night.
Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said firefighters were called at 6?58 p.m. Saturday to 860 S. Maple, which is also know as gasoline alley. The workshop at D&S Excavating, owned by Nacin Buhrmester, was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time pending an investigation.
Ketchum said in his written report that the fire began in the workshop area.
“Strong winds from the south were a huge factor,” Ketchum said. “Embers caused the fire to extend north of the building toward another storage area and a fuel storage area. Embers also caused fires to start in the ditch and behind buildings on the east side of the Union Pacific railroad.
“Units assigned to the north and east of the scene prevented the fire from extending to other buildings. The original building was a total loss as well as a camper that was parked next to the building.
“The other buildings and equipment on the property were not damaged,” he said.
Several fire departments in the area responded. Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS Box 290199 to the second level) brought manpower from Woodland, Crescent, Milford, Martinton, Ashkum, GIlman, and Kentland, Indiana, departments.
MABAS Box 29-600 to the third level brought water tanker help from Martinton, Crescent, Sheldon, Milford, Concord, Gilman, Donovan, Chebanse Township, Beaverville, Ashkum, Papineau and St. Anne departments.
Ketchum said Watseka Fire Department was back in service at 11:23 p.m.