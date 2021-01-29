The City of Watseka is working on union negotiations with water department operators.
The issue came up at Tuesday’s full council meeting toward the end of the meeting.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked “I’d just like to get on record what we are doing with the new budget with water and wastewater as far as personnel salaries and stuff like that?”
Alderman Dave Mayotte and Mayor John Allhands said that collective bargaining is still being worked on.
The contract, Allhands said, is not even started. The contract will have to be voted on by the full council when it is ready. The issue will take effect in the next fiscal year, which begins May 1.
Allhands said the negotiations will be with the operators. There has been discussion about raising directors salaries but nothing has been decided yet because they have to wait until the collective bargaining is finished with the operators, he said.
In another matter, the council approved an aggregate bid of $34,050 to demolish several properties through the Department of Natural Resources grant. That bid was from Lee Farms and will be to raze 121 Brown, 703 N. Chicago, 910 N. Chicago, and 718 W. Main.
In another property matter, the council approved adopt a lot applications for Mike Nasers: 103 W. Juanita, Tony Downs: 200 E. Sheridan, Steve Huggins: 506 E. grant and Chuck Garfield: 520 E. Oak.
The council also approved the annual abatement ordinances. Ordinance 2598 abates the 2020 tax year deb service tax levy for $3,027,000 general obligation refunding bonds, Series 2018. Ordinance 2599 abates the 2020 tax year deb service tax levy for $1,535,000 general obligation bonds, series 2019. Ordinance 2600 abates the 2020 ax year deb service tax levy for $1,633,000 general obligation bonds, series 2021.
The council also approved financial matters, including claims in the amount of $287,248.97 and a transfer from the water fund for $39,938 to the 2019 bond repayment fund.
The council also created two pooled cash accounts. One is for the local cure grant money, which is money that was obtained for the police department, and another for the Watseka Family Festival.
Both of those were also approved unanimously. The need for those accounts was presented several times in the past couple of months. In the past the council has had to set up such an account for donations that were made for the K9 Tucker. Chief Jeremy Douglas noted at that time that at the end of the fiscal year, if there is money still left from the donations it would have to be rolled into the general fund for the city. Creating the pooled cash accounts will allow those funds to stay in their respective departments to be used for the areas for which the monies were donated.