Watseka Warriors spring sports teams schedules have been announced, according to information from the school.
VOLLEYBALL
The Warriors volleyball team started its season March 16 with an away game against Momence. Momence then comes to Watseka at 5:30 p.m. March 18. The Warriors’ March 22 game is at 6 p.m. March 22 at Armstrong-Potomac.
The next four games are at home for the Warriors: 5:30 p.m. March 23 against Tuscola, 5:30 p.m. March 25 against Champaign Central, 10 a.m. March 27 against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, and against Cissna Park at 5:30 p.m. March 30.
Cissna Park then hosts the Warriors at 5:30 p.m. April 1 and Iroquois West travels to Watseka for a game at 5:30 p.m. April 6.
The next four games are away for the Warriors: 5:30 p.m. April 7 at Central, 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Iroquois West, 5 p.m. April 12 at Hoopeston Area, and 5:30 p.m. April 13 at PBL.
There will be four home games in a row, starting with PBL coming to Watseka t 5:30 p.m. April 15, then 10 a.m. April 17 against St. Anne, 5:30 p.m. April 19 against Central and 5:30 p.m. April 20 against Dwight.
The Warriors travel to Dwight at 5:30 p.m. April 22 and to Milford at 10 a.m. April 24 to round out the regular season.
SOCCER
The Warriors soccer team has several games for the spring season. On March 22 the team will host Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at 4:30 p.m. and then host Grant Park at 4:30 p.m. March 23. The team will travel to Iroquois west for a 4:30 p.m. game March 25 and then to St. Joseph-Odgen for a 4:30 p.m. March 29 game. On March 30, the Warriors will host Momence at 4:30 p.m. and then travel to St. Anne for a 4:30 p.m. March 31 game.
April 5 will see the Warriors hosting Oakwood for a 4:30 p.m. game and then traveling to Central for a 4:30 p.m. April 6 game. The Warriors will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 4:30 p.m. April 8 and then travel to Judah Christian at 5:30 p.m. April 12. The last regular season game is at home against Grace Christian at 4:30 p.m. April 13 before the TVC tournament starts April 15.
FOOTBALL
The varsity football team starts its season March 20 with a game against Momence at Kankakee High School starting at 7 p.m. The March 26 game is at home against Walther Christian at 7 p.m.
The April 2 game is at Seneca at 7 p.m. and the April 10 game is at Iroquois West at 1 p.m.
The Warriors will host the PBL Panthers at 7 p.m. April 16 and then travel to Central at 7 p.m. April 23.
The JV team will be playing Momence at Kankakee High School at 7 p.m. March 23. The next three games are at home: 6 p.m. March 29 against LeRoy, 6 p.m. April 5 against Seneca and 6 p.m. April 12 against Iroquois West. The Warriors will then travel to PBL for a 5:30 p.m. April 19 game.