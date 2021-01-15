A new Watseka Police Commission member was approved by the public safety committee Jan. 12.
Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas and Terry Pence, chairman of the police commission, talked to the committee about the possible appointment, Dawn Turcany.
Pence said the commission has been working on updating the police candidates list. In the meantime, the commission was at four members itself, and in need of another member.
He said the commission took in 14 applications, with about six of those moving on to the next step to be on the candidates list, which is testing.
Pence said Turcany has criminal justice and psychology background. She and her family live in Watseka. Pence noted her appointment to the committee would give the group some diversity. Others on the committee are Alex Knapp, Roy Johnson, Ron Gocken and Pence.
“She has accepted the offer it is approved by you guys,” Pence said to the committee.
The committee approved 8-0, with Alderman Dave Mayotte absent, to recommend the appointment to the full council.
Pence said the police commission can get Turcany up to speed on the work being done so that she can help with the finalizing of the new candidates list.
Douglas also updated the committee on the status of vehicles. The next vehicle in the budget is set to be delivered in March. The equipment for the vehicle is ordered, with half of it being delivered already.
Douglas said he would like for the council to consider purchasing a new vehicle for the detective. He obtained quotes from dealerships in town. He would like to replace the Taurus currently being used with an Explorer, which was the low quote of $36,318. A quote for a Tahoe came in at $40,058.
He said while he knows the extra vehicle was not in the budget this year, but noted that the budgeted amount for the ETSB payment was considerably lower this year, so there is money in the budget for the new vehicle. The committee approved that recommendation to the full council 8-0.
Also noted, Douglas said, was that there was $216,000 received for the police department from the federal grants related to COVID.
Douglas said that unless the council approves a line item to receive that money, the police department will not be able to hold on to that money and use it. Instead, he said, at the end of the year the money will go back into the general fund. He referred back to money donated for K9 Tucker last year. The council had to designate a line item in the budget for that money.
He said if that cannot be done, he asked that he be allowed to make purchases out of that money for the police department. He said the department is in need of new radios, for example. The department also could use another vehicle, or a new computer. He said the department does not have a computer that can handle Zoom meetings and he would like to have a computer the officers could use for those kinds of meetings.
“Out of that $216,000, that would be my wish list, that the money be set aside for the police department, and either we send it this year. I’d like to get some of that money earmarked for the police department,” he said.
Douglas was asked about the equipment line item. He said there is such a line item, but any extra money will go back to the general fund at the end of the year and the department will lose it.
Mayor John Allhands said Douglas should check with Fox Group to see what the best way to proceed would be.