The Watseka City Council Feb. 22 approved establishing a telecommunications fee.
The council approved ordinance 2635 Feb. 22, which is an amendment of Chapter 3, Finances and Taxation, Chapter 4, City Taxes, by adding Article R, Simplified Municipal Telecommunications Tax. It will take effect July 1.
The tax will be six percent, which is the most the state statute allows, said city attorney Joe Cainkar.
“This is a simplified municipal telecommunications tax,” Cainkar said, noting that he had distributed the Illinois Department of Revenue reporting for the simplified telecommunications tax for the last fiscal year for all the municipalities that impose the tax in Illinois. “So you can see, first of all, how many municipalities have it, just nearly everybody, and what each brings in so if you want to compare what you think Watseka will be.”
The revenue from the tax can go wherever the council wants it to, Cainkar said. Alderman Dennis Cahoe said the council had talked about it going to above ground infrastructure.
“Streets, alleys, sidewalks, curb and gutter,” Cahoe said.
The maximum rate a municipality can do is six percent, Cainkar said.
Alderwoman Jenny Musk said, “I will say this, I am against taxing. We tax are people to death. We are a very impoverished community with a lot of blue collar workers who are having a hard time with the cost of groceries going up and gasoline going up and everything else and now we are going to exercise another tax on them.”
“It must be working Jenny. Every other town is doing this,” said Alderman Darrin Rushbrook.
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers said, “Another thing you’ve got to think of is we’re in the same business as a lot of other people are. We’ve got to keep the community running.”
“I agree,” Musk said. “
“Unfortunately, that’s the only way we make money,” said Alderman Brandon Barragree.
“It’s this or we do property taxes and I can’t see putting it on the property taxes. Unfortunately it’s a necessary evil,” said Adlerman Mark Garfield.
“Like I said we are already going to guarantee it’s going to be spent the right way,” said Rushbrook. “At least we’re being responsible.”
Alderman Don Miller asked if there is a way to determine how much money will be raised and several said to look at the list that Cainkar had distributed. Several area communities were mentioned as already having the tax including Paxton, Gibson City and Hoopeston.
“The reason why I put it up tonight,” Cainkar said, “is, to have this be effective July 1, I have to have this filed with IDR by March 20, otherwise you are waiting until Jan. 1.”
He said the tax includes landline telephones, text and call features on mobile phones, paging services and stationary two-way radios. What it does not include prepaid wireless telecommunications services such calling cards, minutes added to pay as you go phones, data plans and email services and federal and state governments.
Cainkar said the IDR needs a list of the landlines and other applicable customers, which the city will provide.
The motion to approve the tax passed 7-1 with Musk voting no.
The council also tabled Ordinance 2634, which is amending Title 11, Building Regulations of the Watseka City Code, by chaining the permit fees applicable to certain construction activities.
The request to table it came from Alderman Darrin Rushbrook. “I know what’s coming later in the meeting,” he said of the other fees discussed. “Let’s not just hit the public with a whole bunch of fees right now. We can look at it next month or the month after. Let’s cut them a break somewhere.”