Opening day for the Watseka swimming pool is May 31.
Pool Manager Karen Davis said the pool will be open 1-6 p.m. that day.
Morning swims will start June 1 and will be from 6-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Morning swims are for adults 18 years of age and older.
There are 13 lifeguards this year, she said, with 12 of those lifeguards returning from last year.
“We are excited to be able to be open the full season this year,” she said, “unlike last year when due to COVID we didn’t open until July 1.
“We will be providing private lessons along with one set of public lessons. It will be two weeks long, starting June 28 to July 9.”
The first session, she said, will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. The second session will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Davis said pool parties and private lessons can be scheduled by calling the pool staff at 815-432-5520.
Passes are available for purchase at Watseka City Hall. There are options available for passes for one person, two people, a family of four and then additional charges for each person after that family of four. Prices are available for both residents and non-residents.