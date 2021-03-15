CITY
Watseka
March 11
Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Walnut and Kay Street at 5:15 a.m. Officers issued a warning to the driver for lane usage and expired registrations.
Officers took a report at a local business in the 1700 block of West Walnut at 5:50 a.m. They reported a customer took a shopping cart and hit several cars with it. Officers are investigating.
Officers responded to a false alarm at a business in the 200 block of East Cherry Street at 7:50 a.m.
Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of West Oak at 1:55 p.m. for reports of a missing child who had been gone for two months. Officers are investigating.
Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of West Walnut at 3:46 p.m. The caller stated they had found what appeared to be meth equipment in their dumpster.
Officers responded to what appeared to be a drug overdose near Fourth and Elm at 6:45 p.m. A woman was found and transported by ambulance.
Officers were called to Legion Park at 7;40 p.m.w here a vehicle was found with its door open and no one inside.
Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of South Second at 8:50 p.m. for a violation of order of protection.
Officers responded to a call about a hit and run at a businesses in the 1100 bock of East Walnut. It is under investigation.
March 12
Officers responded to a false alarm at a business in the 200 block of East Cherry at 7:45 a.m.
Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Rosewood at 12:45 p.m. The caller stated they were just arguing.
Officers responded to a call in the 900 block of South Western at 3:59 p.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Officers responded and talked to both parties and found it to be verbal. Neighbor party wanted to press charges.
Officers responded to a call about a fight in the 100 block of North Fourth at 4:30 p.m. Officers found to individuals arguing. The parties were separated.
Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Walnut at 6:40 p.m. for reports of people being harassed. Officers arrived and spoke to both parties and took statements.
Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East N north Street at 7:30 p.m. for reports of a violation of an order of protection.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on North Jefferson and Iroquois at 8:46 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Officers responded to a call to a business in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 9 p.m. The caller stated hew as being harassed via text messaging. Officers are investigating.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 11:06 p.m.
Police conducted bar checks from 11:34 p.m.-midnight.
March 13
Police responded to a complaint of a strange odor in the 400 block of East Elm at 4:16 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 700 block of East Walnut at 6:35 a.m.
Police responded to a possible impaired river in the area of Sycamore and Elm at 12:56 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute call in the 100 block of East Cherry at 3:05 p.m.
Police responded to a report of trespassers in the 500 block of East Elm at 8:19 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:38 p.m.