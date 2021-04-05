IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
March 31
Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut near Grant at 11:24 p.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
April 1
Police responded to a call about a person outside yelling, screaming and throwing garbage around in the 500 block of North Second Street at 12:13 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person who had located a hypodermic needle in the 400 block of West Walnut Street at 12:53 a.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 100 block of South Eighth at 9:22 a.m.
Police responded to a hold-up alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9;55 a.m. There was a defective button that set off the alarm.
Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 500 block of North Second Street at 11:40 a.m. On arrival one person’s yard had been covered in garbage. Police spoke to the neighbor who admitted to placing the garbage there. Arrested was Katelynn Frye, 27, Watseka, for disorderly conduct and violation of bail bond. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a dispute call in the 500 block of East Oak Street t 12:43 p.m.
Police responded to a 911 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:52 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Second Street at 4:43 p.m.
Police responded to a bank alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry at 5:46 p.m. The alarm was due to a problem with the system.
POlice responded o an accident in the 200 block of East Fairman at 6:32 p.m. According to police reports, a 2000 Chevy operated by Michaelene Steele, Watseka, was backing from a parking space and struck a 2017 Chevy operated by Shane Clyden, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
April 2
Officers responded to a suspected drug overdose at a residence in the 300 block fo West Oak Street t 3:25 a.m. Officers and EMS arrived, EMS administered Narcan and revived the residents. The individual was then transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:25 a.m. A caller stated a person was waiting behind the store for what she believed to be a drug deal. Officers arrived to investigate the call.
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North Fourth at 11:25 a.m. The caller states shows getting harassing text messages from another woman. Officers arrived and gave the caller their options.
April 3
Officers responded to reports of a theft at a businesses in the 700 block of East Walnut at 6:45 a.m. Officers arrived and were able to retrieve what was taken.
Officers responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 100 block of West Hickory at 11:20 a.m. Officers secured the scene for EMS and the person was taken to Riverside.
Officers responded to a residence on West Mulberry for a welfare check at 2:30 p.m. Officers found everyone to be OK.
Officers were called to a dispute at a businesses in the 500 block of West Walnut at 4:01 p.m. Officers located a person in question and were able to resolve the dispute and separate the parties.
Officers met with a woman at the police department who wanted to report that her wallet was lost.
Officers responded to reports of a car being stolen at a store in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:11 p.m. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle and a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was put out. The vehicle was later found by Chatsworth Police and appeared to be totaled.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:43 p.m.
April 4
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Second Street at 1:07 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 2:19 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police assisted Riverside EMS with a patient in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5:21 .m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:06 a.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 8;54 a.m.
Police to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of East Grant at 10:47 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Porter Avenue at 12:38 p.m.
Police located a suspicious person sleeping on a hill in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:32 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a fight in progress in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:03 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Mulberry Street at 4:22 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut Street at 9:47 p.m.