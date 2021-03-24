CITY
WATSEKA, ILLINOIS
March 23
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 500 block of North Second Street at 4:20 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 1800 block of East Walnut at 4:39 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person entering vehicles at the Public Works lot at 9 a.m. Arrested was Katelynn Frye, 28, Watseka. She was charged with burglary, criminal trespass to a vehicle and criminal trespass to state supported property. She was taken to the county jail where she was later released.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of East Walnut at 10:52 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 900 block of South Belmont at 2:39 p.m.
Police resounded to a call about a neighborhood problem in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 2:58 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a possible prowler in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 9:11 p.m.