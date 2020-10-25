CITY
Watseka
Oct. 23
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut Street at 1:38 a.m. A verbal warning for expired license was given.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 6;30 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted a stranded motorist at Fifth and Lincoln at 6:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a loose dog in the 900 block of West North Street at 8:05 a.m.
Watseka police responded to a GPOS mobile medical alert in the 100 block of East Mulberry Street at 2:04 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 300 block of West Walnut Street at 5:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of order of protection in the 700 block of South Third Street at 10:15 p.m.
Oct. 24
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Oak Street at 12:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a lock out in the 700 block of Hanson at 10:18 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to illegal dumping in the 200 block of North Fifth Street at 4:25 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street at 6:15 p.m.