The Watseka Planning Commission presented several recommendations to the city council Tuesday night which planning commission members say are proactive stances to help the community.
Planning Commission Chairman John Anderson presented those recommendations to the council. Commission members Brian Hasbargen, Doug Geiger and Mike Kiefer were also present Tuesday night. Commission members Steve Rhoades and Ted Horner were present at Monday’s commission meeting but not present at Tuesday’s meeting. Rounding out the commission are Chris Curry and Terry Pence.
Anderson said all of the recommendations kind of tie in to one another and the commission believes will help the community.
“We talked about several issues last night, four I want to hit on. These were all voted as far as recommendations to the city council.”
The first recommendation is the extension of tax incremental finance 3. That residential TIF is in the southeast corner of the city near Watseka Community High School.
The recommendation is to extend the TIF to 12 years “simply for the fact that we believe growth in this city is either going to happen east or south or southeast. That’s the driest area, that’s right now where the growth is going to happen. Nothing against the other areas of town, I don’t want to make any kind of a political comment on that. We just see that as the best area for growth.”
The second recommendation is the extension of Martin Avenue to the east past Heritage Woods and connect it to Courthouse Road.
“I know there’s numbers that have been bandied about, an additional I think it’s 810 feet, 270 yards from the edge of Heritage Woods facility to link onto Courthouse Road,” he said. “The reason for this is twofold. If we have activities at the high school, whether it be athletic, whether it be show choir, whether it be a basketball game of something like that, and God forbid we have an issue at Heritage Woods, God forbid a fire or something like that, it would be very difficult if not impossible to get a ladder truck back there. With that, you’re now looking at a liability issue for this city because if I’m correct every subdivision has to have two ways of ingress and egress and that doesn’t have that right now. Also what an extension of Martin Avenue would do is it would take a lot of the load of traffic off of Lincoln Avenue.
“People could come in through there and bypass Lincoln. Lincoln, like any other street, the more it gets used the more it gets torn up. That would save money in the long run. As far as how that gets paid for, that’s not in the planning commissions’ realm. Obviously we’d love to see a shared expense for the taxpayers. We’re just here to make the planning commission recommendation. It also is listed in our 2016 long range comprehensive plan to have an extension on that.”
Anderson said those two recommendations flow into the third recommendation.
“We feel very strongly that we’d love to see the city council recommend and support the Unit 9 referendum that’s coming up for a vote on April 6,” he said. “We had a very interesting presentation from the Unit 9 administration and (consultant) Bob Zummallen. If you take away the building of the gym nothing has been done to improve our schools since 1966, so we’re well over 50 years. They are not getting any younger and neither are we. We all know what happens to anything when it ages. Right now with this referendum that’s coming along, it will gut and reconstruct the high school, with HVAC, new lighting, new doors, new security systems, and the new building will be where the parking lot is now and taking up part of the softball field. Everything will be moved to the east. There’s been several issues that were addressed last night by Dr. (David) Andriano, especially one being runoff water. They are looking at the potential of making retention ponds under the parking lot. It’s been done at other schools. I know that’s one concern of neighbors of the high school for flooding.
“It’s very important, I think, that you get behind this and recommend this, because the decision you’re going to make on this is going to affect Watseka for years to come. I feel very strongly about this. I have a seven year old. I want to see him have the best educational system he can and stay in Watseka.”
Anderson said the plan commission’s fourth recommendation to the council is that there are several companies who have expressed interest in bringing high speed internet service to the city.
“We find that very exciting for the city of Watseka simply for the fact that COVID has changed the way we’re going to do business for the rest of our lives. Some of the collateral damage of COVID is office space. Many people are going to work from home. The great thing about this is if we can increase our internet capabilities speeds in Watseka it will make us a much more enticing area to live in. With what’s going on in the urban areas right now, a lot of people are wanting to get out. So what we’re doing right now with this, it makes us an easier sell for those individuals to come here and look up Watseka. Again, we’d like to see that not be on the taxpayer dime. That is our recommendation, whether or not that can be privately funded or not, again, out of our realm. We would of course want to see it not come out of the taxpayer or out of the city of Watseka.
“The thing I want to wrap this up with, through no fault of your own, we’ve been on the defensive for many years making decisions here in this town. It’s because it’s been flood driven. We have a flood, we have to do this. We have another flood, now we have to do this. We’ve been reactive decision making, again as I said, through no fault of your own. These four things the plan commission recommended is something you now can be a proactive group on. These things, if we can get these, if we can get a new school, if we can get better internet, if we can find a new way of ingress and egress around that high school, if we can extend that TIF district to where now we can loop utilities, this will help Watseka for years to come. It only helps Watseka for growth. More growth - you’ve got a better tax base. A better tax base - it’s better for everybody. So we feel very strongly that this is the time right now. Maybe Lady Luck is going to shine on Watseka a little bit. These are the things that are going to help Watseka for years to come. The planning commission feels very strongly. about this All of these things were voted on unanimously as a recommendation to the city council. It’s in your lap. We think this is a way to improve Watseka for our kids, their kids, for years to come.”
Mayor John Allhands thanked the commission for it’s recommendation and said the items will be under advisement and probably topics the council talks about in the next month.