Several Watseka residents have filed to be candidates in the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election.
Those wishing to be on the ballot in April had to have their petitions turned in by 5 p.m. Monday.
Offices up this year include mayor treasurer, clerk, and four aldermanic seats — one from each ward.
A lottery will be conducted at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 for two of the mayoral candidates to determine order of how they will appear on the ballot. There are three candidates: incumbent Mayor John Allhands, challenger Alderman Mark Garfield and challenger Bill Nutter. The lottery will be between Allhands and Garfield to determine which name is first on the ballot.
Incumbent clerk Amanda Hibbs is running unopposed.
Marcia Craft will be the lone candidate for treasurer. Current treasurer Carolyn DeLahr is not running for another tern.
Incumbent Alderman Brandon Barragree is running unopposed in Ward 1.
Incumbent Alderman Dennis Cahoe is running unopposed in Ward 2.
Incumbent Alderman Dave Mayotte is running again for Ward 3. He is challenged by Jenny Musk.
Incumbent Alderman Monna Ulfers is running again for Ward 4. He is challenged by Terika Weiner.