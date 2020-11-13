Watseka officials voted to not raise the property tax levy at the Tuesday public safety meeting.
Mayor John Allhands said the council will have to make a decision on whether or not that should be done.
“I’ll make a motion not to raise it,” Alderman Dennis Cahoe said. The motion was approved by all and the full council will consider the matter later this month.
The committee heard public safety department reports.
Alderman Mark Garfield gave the auxiliary police report. He said the auxiliary had a busy month.
The department worked traffic control at the D&S Excavating fire. “We were on scene about three hours,” he said.
“We led and directed traffic for the trick or treat Halloween parade, and I was asked to be one of the judges for the trunk or treat event,” he said.
The auxiliary also had squads on duty Halloween night. “We were out on patrol making sure everything was OK,” he said.
On Election Day the auxiliary took part in a meeting about possible events.
The fire department had 17 calls in October. There were six fire/smoke in building calls, three line/odor investigation calls; one traffic accident, three fire alarms and four mutual aids *Danforth, Martinton, Concord and Beaverville).
The department took part in several training exercises including, scene size ups, SCBA Mod A donning and doffing, fire critique/cleanup, and district familiarization.
Firefighters also took part in public education events at the station and fire prevention events at Calvary Preschool’s four classes. Fire drills were conducted at Glenn Raymond School and Nettie Davis School.
Tracie Rice was approved as a new applicant for the fire department 8-0. The full council will hear that recommendation later this month.
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers gave the police report in the absence of Chief Jeremy Douglas.
There were 322 calls for service in October, she said.
The department took part in an election/civil unrest meeting, which included Douglas, Lt. Josh King, Det. Curt Marcott, Sgt. Bill Stanley, Sheriff Derek Hagen, Det. Clint Perzee, Eric Raymond, Iroquois Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien and public works director Marvin DeLahr.
Officer Mark Harris participated in school intruder drills and and took K9 Tucker for participation in school locker/vehicle searches.
The department also had participation in the trunk or treat event conducted for the children in the community.