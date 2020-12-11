Watseka officials were updated on police and fire department reports at the public safety meeting Dec. 8.
Social distancing and masking were part of the meeting, which was attended by all but two aldermen, Brandon Barragree and Don Miller, who were present by phone.
Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said the department had 18 calls in November, which included two fire/smoke in building calls, four line/odor investigation calls, two traffic accidents, five fire alarm calls and five mutual aid calls (three to Martinton and one each to Beaverville and Woodland).
The firefighters continued training in November, including pump training, ropes and knots and fire attack scenarios at the training tower with smoke.
The department also took part in the funeral escort details for Sgt. Jeremy Sherman and will be helping the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce escort Santa Claus around town on Dec. 16.
Ketchum said the department will suspend in-person training for December.
“We only do three meetings in December anyway,” he said. “We do not do one the week of Christmas and the week of New Year’s.”
He said there is a Department of Natural Resources training offered online that firefighters are supposed to take. “They are required to do that this month and get up to date,” he said.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said that the department had 256 calls in November. “That’s about where our numbers have been in the last two months,” he said.
Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System training has been suspended through the end of the year. With the COVID-19 pandemic much of the training is being canceled, he said. “We’re not for sure where we are for the next calendar year,” he said. “With that in mind we’ve been signing up our officers for some other meetings.” He said two officers took classes on Antifa and civil unrest. Two other officers were able to a drug interdiction class in Indiana earlier this month. The officers also split into two groups and took CPR training through Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Douglas said the 2021 Tahoe should be ready in the next few months, he said.
On another police matter, Douglas said the police commission will be working on a new officer list which will be used should the department have an officer opening come up.
Douglas asked the committee to set up a specific account for Tucker the K9. He said there are people who want their donations to go specifically for the upkeep of Tucker. The way the account is set up now all the money goes into one line item, and is used for Tucker. At the end of the fiscal year, the money that is left goes in to the general fund and the process starts over. By setting up a specific account, that money will continue to be used only for Tucker. The committee agreed that was the right way to handle the matter. The committee recommended the matter by a vote of 9-0 to the full council.
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers presented a donation for police K9 Tucker for $1,350 in the honor of her brother Daniel Mattingly.
Administrative assistant Cathy Molck said the city did receive about $216,000 through the IL CARES Act that will reimburse the city for reimbursement for PPE and wages during COVID-19 for the police department.
The committee approved a $78,000 agreement for ICOM, which Douglas said is about a $40,000 savings this year, he said. He said every year the amount the city will pay for ICOM services might be a little different depending on how the contract is negotiated. The county pays the same amount as the city, with the ETSB paying the rest.