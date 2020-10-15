A Watseka man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation from a house fire the morning of Oct. 15.
Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said firefighters were able to get the man out from the structure fire at 904 N. Chicago.
He said three residents live in the house and two were home at the time.
The call was at 9:06 a.m. Thursday morning and the home was a total loss.
Ketchum said the state fire marshal investigation determined the cause of the fire to be electrical due to an overloaded power strip.
Fire departments from Watseka, Crescent and Milford responded, along with Riverside Ambulance.