A Watseka man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near St. Anne Dec. 3.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, sheriff’s police investigated the accident at 2:21 p.m. Dec. 3 on County Road 1900 East approximately one-half mile north of County Road 3150 North in rural St. Anne.
A 2003 Ford Explorer driven by James. F. Green, 62, was traveling north on County Rod 1900 East on a loose gravel road. Green began to lose control of his vehicle and entered the west ditch embankment. Green’s vehicle then proceed to overturn approximately two-and-a-half times, ejecting him in the process before coming to rest on its roof in a plowed field.
Green’s passenger, unnamed in the police report, was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee by Riverside EMS with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and later released.
Green was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee by Riverside EMS where he succumbed to his injuries wand was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Papineau Fire and EMS and Riverside EMS assisted with the scene.