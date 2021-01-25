A Watseka man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing police Sunday night.
According to Watseka Police reports, Jonathon School, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, resisting a police officer, operation of an uninsured vehicle, driving while license suspended and disobeying stop signs.
The incident began after police were called to West Side Bar in Watseka at 5:09 p.m. after a report of a person with a gun, said Chief Jeremy Douglas.
When police arrived, a white Chevy fled the scene and officers pursued it but the driver refused to stop.
Douglas said the driver led police down several streets in Watseka, zigzagging through town before heading north out of town. Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies were able to help with the pursuit, and the vehicle ran out of gas around County Road 3400 North and 2280 East, which is just south of St. Anne, he said.
School was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.