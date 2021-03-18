WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — On March 15, 2021 the Watseka Kiwanis Club met and heard guest speaker Joelle Conner-Nelson (Legal and Outreach Advocate) with Harbor House.
Harbor House supports survivors of domestic violence through advocacy, empowerment, and prevention. They work on providing a safe environment in which they educate survivors and enable them to break their personal cycle of violence safely. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are always accepting donations at their resale shop in Watseka.
All proceeds from the purchases at their shop go directly to help their survivors. If you are in need you can reach them at their 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800 or find more information on their website harborhousedv.org