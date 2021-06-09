Recently, the Watseka Kiwanis Club completed a service project at the Iroquois County Courthouse in Watseka. A group of members from the club dedicated their time cleaning up the landscaping in front of the courthouse, according to information provided. This included cleaning off landscaping bricks and resetting them, planting flowers and an assortment of bulbs, putting down new mulch, and cleaning up leaves and weeds in the area.
Members who helped include Curtis Luecke (Club President) Amanda Hibbs (President Elect) Helen Gerber (Secretary, Project Leader), Wayne Lehmann, Carmen Gobble-Barger, Stephanie Ulitzsch, Dillon Carley and Kara Berg.